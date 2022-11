2 children among 7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in South Loop, Chicago fire says

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop Sunday night.

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Sunday night that left seven people hurt.

The crash happened in the 1400-block of Michigan Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said five people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Two children were also hurt, but are expected to be OK.

Police said north and southbound lanes in that area are closed while they investigate.