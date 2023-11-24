Michigan Avenue protest today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through downtown on Black Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Participants in a peaceful pro-Palestinian rally marched up and down Michigan Avenue on Friday.

Rally-goers said they want Black Friday shoppers to understand where their money is going.

READ MORE | Chicago protest: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block DuSable Lake Shore Drive downtown

"We pay taxes for everything we buy, and it is unfair that it is unfair that our tax money is going towards the killing of children," said Raneen Alabadi.

Protesters like Alabadi said they wanted to take the attention off people spending money on gifts and good Black Friday deals and to instead financially support the Palestinian people.

"Black community members, Latinos and immigrants," said U.S. Palestinian Community Network National Chair Hatem Abudayyeh. "It ends by ending Israel's impunity."

Hundreds of people from all walks of life showed up to support the cause where they demand an end to Israeli occupation.

"Occupied people have the right to defend themselves," Abudayyeh said.

The rally started just hours after a ceasefire began between Israel and Hamas, and dozens of hostages were released from Gaza. In exchange, Israel is releasing Palestinian prisoners.

SEE ALSO | Who are the hostages released on Friday?

However, the ceasefire hasn't brought much comfort to those rallying Friday.

"You can't pause genocide. Genocide can't be paused. It can be stopped," Alabadi said.