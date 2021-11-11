Drunk driver crashes through Indiana State Prison main gate, Ind. State Police say

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A drunk driver crashed through the main gates of Indiana State Prison Tuesday evening, Indiana State Police said.State police said the LaPorte County 911 dispatch center received a call about a possible drunk driver on U.S. 421 near Michigan City in a silver Chevrolet Silverado.Troopers attempted to find the vehicle and could not, but minutes later the 911 dispatch center started getting calls about a car matching that description that had just driven through the main gates of Indiana State Prison.The car apparently drove on but was eventually stopped as Indiana State Police responded to the scene. The 62-year-old driver was tested for alcohol impairment and state police found he had a .14% Blood Alcohol Content.The driver was taken to LaPorte County Jail and is preliminarily charged with three misdemeanors: operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicating, and criminal trespass for crashing through the gate onto prison property.No injuries were reported.