Two people escaped from a MiG-23 before the Thunder Over Michigan plane crash.

Caught on camera: 2 people parachute out of crashing plane at Michigan air show

BELLEVILLE, Mich. -- Video shows the moments two people ejected from a plane right before it crashed during an air show in Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

It happened today in Belleville, just outside of Detroit at the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

Officials said the plane crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The two people in the MiG-23 jet parachuted south of Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti before landing in Belleville Lake, the FAA said. They were taken to the hospital and are doing okay.

No one else was hurt and the FAA in investigating. Further information was not immediately available.