Michigan State basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. shot near Joliet, his hometown: MSU Athletics

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Freshman Michigan State University basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot near his hometown in Chicago's southern suburbs overnight, MSU Athletics said in a statement.

MSU Athletics said Fears suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the leg during the late Friday night or early Saturday morning hours in the Joliet area.

Fears is from Joliet, and the shooting happened while the team was on holiday break. Fears had a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans' 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is much we still don't know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery," said Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.