Coronavirus

Midway Airport air traffic control tower reopens after workers test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport has re-opened.

It has been closed for six days after three technicians tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

RELATED: Midway Control Tower workers test positive for coronavirus; hundreds of flights canceled at airport

Flight operations were limited during the closure and the Federal Aviation Administration said they put a ground delay program in place allowing flights to operate on a "one-in-one-out" basis.

The FAA said the tower has been thoroughly cleaned and other workers are still being evaluated.

RELATED: Southwest reduces service to and from Midway

Southwest Airlines, which has the most flights into and out of Midway, had greatly reduced its schedule while the tower was closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmidway airportchicagoair traveloutbreakairline industrycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoairlinemidway airporttests
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News