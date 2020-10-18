Weather

Estimated damage from August Midwest wind storm totals $7.5B: report

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing, with the total now at $7.5 billion, according to a new report.

The Aug. 10 storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it's currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren't yet available.

What's a derecho? The violent weather phenomenon you've probably never heard of




The storm, known as a derecho, generated winds of up to 140 mph (225 kph) that flattened millions of acres of crops. The derecho also knocked out power to half a million Iowa residents and damaged homes, trees and power lines. Four people died as the storm moved across the Midwest.

RELATED: 13 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area during derecho, NWS says

The most expensive disaster so far this year was Hurricane Laura, which caused $14 billion in damage when it hit the Gulf Coast in August, according to the NOAA research.

National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Curtis told the Des Moines Register that the derecho caused such extensive damage because it lasted for roughly 14 hours and hit crops when they were especially vulnerable. He said the damage would have been significantly less if the derecho had occurred in the spring before crops were tall enough to be caught by the wind.

WATCH: Police radar captures 90mph winds during derecho
EMBED More News Videos

An Iowa State Police radar captured winds of 90 mph during this week's powerful derecho, AccuWeather reports.



"If you were looking to exert the most damage on corn crops when it comes to thunderstorms and heavy winds, when the derecho rolled through in August, it was the perfect time to do it," Curtis said.

RELATED: Chicago tornado: EF-1 carves 3-mile path from Lincolnwood to Rogers Park, heaviest damage along Jarvis

The U.S. Agriculture Department has estimated that Iowa farmers will be unable to harvest at least 850,000 acres (343,983 hectares) of crops this fall because of the damage.

WATCH: Derecho flattens corn field before harvest
EMBED More News Videos

A powerful derecho flattened cornfields across the Midwest weeks before harvest, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherillinoisiowaohiominnesotaindianawindwind damageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker says Trump is partly to blame for IL COVID-19 spike
Baby of pregnant woman killed in Jeffery Manor shooting dies: CPD
$15K reward offered in teen's Brighton Park shooting death
Aspiring teacher, 22, killed in Humboldt Park shooting
Englewood street named after local soldier killed in Kenya
IL reports 4,245 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
Hamburger Mary's to close its doors after 15 years
Show More
Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey
Vote 2020: Election Info for Illinois, Indiana Voting
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
High school senior admits to sexual assault of girl during online learning: prosecutors
Chicago pastor removed from duties amid sexual abuse investigation
More TOP STORIES News