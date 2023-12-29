Migrants Chicago: Matteson approves crackdown on migrant bus drop-offs

Illinois suburbs are cracking down on buses carrying migrants after Chicago passed its own regulations.

ELBURN, Ill. (WLS) -- It's not just Chicago that is trying to tackle how to handle the migrant crisis.

More and more suburbs and counties are scrambling to come up with plans to deal with new arrival drop offs.

Thursday night more migrants got off a train in downtown Chicago that had come from the suburbs. It comes as buses try to avoid regulations put in place by Chicago.

Thursday night the village board in Matteson passed a new ordinance threatening hefty fines for bus drivers unloading migrants without notice.

"The message is don't just drop off individuals into our community," Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currie said. "Don't do that to anyone. It's inhumane to do that."

Matteson joined a long list of suburbs passing similar ordinances and more communities are expected to follow suit.

While Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson along with the mayors of New York City and Denver call for more federal help, North Side Alderman Brian Hopkins expressed his disappointment in the White House on CNN.

"I'm a Democrat, but I'll say the Biden administration has absolutely dropped the ball," Alderman Hopkins said. "I'm not going to let him off the hook. They have, they have left us in the ditch with this, and that's unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the city of McHenry will hold a special meeting later Friday. They're expected to pass their own bus regulations.