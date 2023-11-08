Workers say Gold Coast hotel is laying them off with shift to migrant shelter

Selina Hotel workers say they are being laid off because Chicago is turning their workplace into a migrant shelter.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at Gold Coast hotel say they are being laid off because their workplace will soon become a migrant shelter.

This comes as Chicago scrambles to find housing for more than 3,000 migrants.

A protest is set to take place outside of the Selina Hotel on Chestnut Street near Michigan Avenue.

Sixteen hotel workers said they are being laid off this Friday, saying management notified them just last week.

The Selina Hotel served as a migrant shelter at the beginning of the year, then it went back to booking guests. At that time hotel workers were able to keep their jobs.

But now, Unite Here Local 1 says management told the union that the hotel will operate under a contract to house migrants again, triggering the layoffs.

The union says the hotel later wrote no such contract currently exists but Selina could enter into a sublease agreement whereby the hotel could be rented to a third party to house migrants for an extended period of time.

ABC7 has reached out to the city and hotel management for comment.

Meanwhile, this comes after a heated meeting Tuesday night as some residents are speaking out once again over the city's plan to build a migrant tent camp in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

"My thing is ...there's nothing we can do about the problems already in place -the immigrants are already here," Anita said. "We have to find solutions going forward - that means providing housing for these families and these children."

Last week a group from Brighton Park filed a lawsuit trying to halt the base camp over environmental concerns on the 10 acre lot.

Meanwhile the mayor has said he has to take steps and make decisions in preparation for what the city has to do to get migrants moved out of local police stations where many families have been sleeping inside and outside.

Workers here at the Selina Hotel plan to talk at the protest. They say they want to ask the city why they're losing their jobs.

The ink is already dry on a contract to build a base camp for migrants in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

"Ninety-thousand dollars a month in rent will be given for that location to house nearly 2,000 migrants at 38th and California," said Alderman Raymond Lopez.

Residents' protest chants are going unanswered.

"Mayor of Chicago, this is stupid," said resident Richard Zupkus. "We ain't got that kind of money! We have a lot of rental units! You want to put them somewhere nice. Put them somewhere nice."

Last week, a group from the Southwest Side community filed a lawsuit, trying to halt the base camp over environmental concerns on the 10-acre privately-owned lot.

"The community already has concerns about the traffic kicking up dust and debris for the residents who already live there, let alone the ones who are going to be there," Lopez said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the results of an environmental assessment on the controversial plot of land aren't out yet. Bulldozers and work crews have been active there for weeks.

"I have to take steps and make decisions in preparation for what we have to do," Johnson said. "We have to get people, pregnant women who are sleeping on floors in police stations and families who are sleeping outside."

On Tuesday, the Chicago City Council also approved buying land for a second winterized tent location for asylum seekers at 115th and Halsted. As plans for both camp sites trudge forward, there are voices asking begging Chicagoans for compassion.

"It's temporary. They won't be here forever. And, if something happens, we have the Chicago Police Department," one speaker said.

Families will continue Wednesday to move into a migrant shelter on Western Avenue that has also been the source of controversy.

Last week, a judge denied a community group's request for a temporary restraining order to prevent that shelter from being set up.