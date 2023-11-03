Chicago migrants: Judge denies temporary restraining order for West Town shelter

West Town residents say the legal action isn't about not wanting migrants in their backyard, but about the city bypassing the traditional zoning and permit process.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday, a judge denied a temporary restraining order for a building at 526 N. Western Ave. in West Town to be used as a migrant shelter.

West Town neighbors took the legal fight over the shelter before a judge.

Migrant families were supposed to move into the space Wednesday, but it wasn't yet ready. Now, they're supposed to move in on Saturday.

Initially the shelter was to house 200 single men, but after a community meeting the plan changed to allow it to house families and young childrne.

Who's performing the construction work is another point of contention.

A handful of union carpenters along with their picket line rat mascot stood in protest along Western Avenue Wednesday. They were contesting who is carrying out the quick-turn construction at the industrial space that will house 200 asylum seekers, including families and young children.

Workers continued to come and go through a back alley entrance. A site supervisors said a team of about two dozen contractors are on a tight two-week timeline to make the space livable.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also confirmed Friday the city had signed a contract to move forward with a controversial plan to build a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park.