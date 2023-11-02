Chicago City Council meeting to discuss sanctuary city referendum

The Chicago City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the city's sanctuary city status amid the migrant crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Will Chicago remain a sanctuary city? Some City Council members want the voters to decide.

Thursday morning, in a special city council meeting, discussion will take place over adding a referendum to next spring's ballot. That referendum will decide Chicago's sanctuary city designation.

With over 11,000 migrants in Chicago, over two thousand still sleeping at police stations and airports, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city is overwhelmed with where to house them.

"We're burdening the people of Chicago in a way that is becoming quite heavy," Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor's office said it continues to evaluate multiple sites across the city to house migrants and that reportedly includes the former Museum of Broadcast Communications and River North.

There are questions this morning, whether enough City Council members will be present at the 10:30 a.m. council meeting to even hold a vote.