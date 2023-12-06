City scrambling to determine next steps for migrants in Chicago after camp scrapped by state

How many migrants are in Chicago? Over 13K migrants are in shelters throughout the city, as officials scramble to find another solution.

Aldermen call for resignation of those in charge of Brighton Park camp for Chicago migrants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is scrambling to figure out the next step after the state stepped in and called off construction of a migrant base camp Tuesday.

Brighton Park residents said the camp at 38th Street and California Avenue was done under poor planning and a waste of taxpayer money.

While the City might be comfortable placing asylum seekers on a site where toxins are present without a full understanding of whether it is safe, the State is not Gov. JB Pritzker

The site was going to house 2,000 migrants in military-style winterized base camps.

But work stopped after an environmental report showed potentially dangerous chemicals were found in the ground.

People living in the community have protested the use of the site for weeks, and sought court intervention, as work crews laid gravel and dug up soil.

Attorney Frank Avila represents some of the residents who have been suing the city.

"It was incompetence. It was poor communication, poor planning, poor management. It's a waste of money," Avila said.

With those plans officially scrapped by the state, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration has yet to share any alternate plans.

But the governor's office said it will help identify another location.

In a new statement Wednesday, the governor's office said, "IEPA standards on sampling and remediation are clear and known to the City. Those are not the standards the City chose to use. The City did not engage with IEPA or the State before releasing the report and when it did release the report, was unable to explain the lesser standards they did choose to use and how they arrived at those standards. We understand that the City selected this site and holds the lease and is therefore frustrated it cannot move forward. The State shares that frustration. But while the City might be comfortable placing asylum seekers on a site where toxins are present without a full understanding of whether it is safe, the State is not. This site will not move forward as a shelter with State involvement."

The state said it will help speed up the process of setting up a shelter at the former CVS pharmacy in Little Village.

"We're very open for specialized populations, pregnant mothers and children with special needs, potentially to be at this space," 22nd Ward Ald. Mike Rodriguez said.

On Wednesday, Aldermen Anthony Beale of the 9th Ward, Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward and Anthony Napolitano of the 41st Ward wrote a letter to Johnson demanding those involved in the Brighton Park migrant camp project resign.

The letter said:

"The City of Chicago needs individuals who are serious, deliberative and collaborative in addressing the ongoing migrant asylum-seeker crisis that began in August 2022 and continues to this day. Members of the City Council, philanthropic community, and every day Chicagoans want efforts that are respectful of their taxpayer dollars being spent by your administration to address this humanitarian crisis.



"What we have seen in Brighton Park, however, does not show members of your administration as being either serious, deliberative or collaborative in addressing this issue. Taxpayer funds are now wasted after a failed attempt to build on highly cancerous soil, without permits, without true community engagement, without a plan that is respectful to those whom so many performatively articulate sanctuary for in our city.



"Therefore, we demand the resignation of all involved in this process, including:

- Garien Gatewood

- Beatriz Ponce de Leon

- Lori Lypson

- Alyxandra Goodwin

- Cristina Pacione-Zayas

- Maura McCauley

- Matthew Richards



"Chicago taxpayers cannot afford the mistakes being made by these members of your team failing to meet this moment. We look forward to your swift response on this request."

There has been an ongoing effort to get migrants out of Chicago police stations and into shelters. So far, more than 13,000 migrants are in shelters across the city.

At the CPD station at 18th and State streets in the South Loop Wednesday morning, some migrants could be seen packing up their things and boarding a bus.

Two unused buildings, the convent and the empty school building, on the St. Bartholomew campus in Portage Park will be used to shelter migrants, church officials said Wednesday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has been in discussion with city and county officials over the use of unused or underused buildings to provide temporary shelter for migrant families awaiting placement.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.