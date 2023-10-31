City providing overnight warming buses for Chicago migrants as nearly 3K battle elements

Some residents are looking into how to help migrants in Chicago and donating warm clothes to those sleeping outside CPD stations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has dispatched warming buses to 16 Chicago police districts in an effort to offer shelter to the thousands of migrants living outside the facilities.

For many migrants, including some of those outside the CPD 3rd District station in Grand Crossing near 71st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, this is their first encounter with cold weather.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,800 migrants are living outside police stations across Chicago, waiting to be placed into shelters as snow flurries fall around the area.

SEE ALSO | Chicago migrants from Venezuela, Ukrainian refugees receive very different receptions

In response, Chicago has dispatched buses from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at 16 Chicago police districts, to offer warmth from the colder temperatures.

City leaders are still working on establishing so-called base camps, or massive military-style winterized tents, across parts of the city.

READ MORE | Residents concerned about plans to turn Brighton Park lot into migrant 'base camp'

One of those spots will be at 115th and Halsted streets, where an affordable housing complex is set to break ground next year.

Right now, there are more than 11,000 migrants living in shelters across the city.

And volunteers are answering the call for help for those living outdoors.

They've dropped off boxes of warm clothes and coats at local police stations to help keep migrants warm.