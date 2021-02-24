Mike Madigan replacement Edward Guerra Kodatt resigns after only 3 days, Angelica Guerrero Cuellar nominated as new successor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's replacement for his statehouse seat has resigned after just three days on the job.Edward Guerra Kodatt, 26, was just sworn in as representative for Illinois' 22nd District on Sunday.The office of House Speaker Chris Welch confirmed Wednesday that the House clerk received Kodatt's resignation.Madigan, who remains the committeeman for the 13th Ward, announced Wednesday that he is nominating Angelica Guerrero Cuellar to replace Kodatt.The former speaker said in a statement, "After a fair and robust process on Sunday, we are prepared to proceed with selecting a replacement for the 22nd District Illinois House seat from the pool of candidates who already presented to the selection committee. I believe the most equitable way to proceed is to nominate the candidate who received the second-highest vote count. It is my intention to nominate Angelica Guerrero Cuellar."Madigan is expected to make the nomination at a district meeting on Thursday.Kodatt's resignation comes one day after Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn released a statement that said:Kodatt of Garfield Ridge is a Southwest Side native and has lived in the 22nd District his entire life. A fluent Spanish speaker, Kodatt grew up in West Lawn and Garfield Ridge, attended both St. Turibius and St. Daniel for grammar school and graduated high school from St. Rita. Kodatt earned a bachelor's degree in business from Eastern Illinois University and is currently working on a master's degree in business administration at the University of Kansas online. Kodatt is engaged to Vanessa Ramirez.Kodatt worked in the Madigan-Quinn Service Office since 2017, contributing to various projects and issues and eventually worked on Democratic House campaigns. Over the years, Kodatt worked on campaigns for Sen. Karina Villa, Rep. Lance Yednock, and Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, to name a few.Madigan who was instrumental in getting Kodattt appointed doesn't go into detail about what that alleged questionable conduct could be and has not commented further and neither has Alderman Quinn.Madigan recently stepped down as the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois less than a week after he resigned from the Illinois house after being embroiled in a bribery scandal involving ComEd.He has not been charged with any crime and denies any wrongdoing.Kodatt has not yet responded to requests for comment.