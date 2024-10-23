Former Majority Leader Lou Lang expected to take stand in former IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

Day two of testimony has begun in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Day two of testimony has begun in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption trial Wednesday.

Former Majority Leader Lou Lang is expected to take the stand about his resignation.

Lang has testified in both the ComEd case and the trial of Madigan's former chief of staff last summer. Both testimonies delved into how Madigan sent Mike McClain to urge Lang to retire from the General Assembly after the speaker's office was warned of a woman who had threatened to go public with sexual harassment allegations if Lang did not step down.

Former state Rep. Scott Drury finished his testimony Wednesday morning.

Both he and former Rep. Carol Sente on Tuesday spoke to how their legislative careers were negatively impacted or cut short after falling afoul of the speaker for various reasons.

They also talked about how he replaced committee members when he saw fit.

ComEd Vice President of Strategy and Energy Policy Scott Vogt is testifying Wednesday, as well.

Mike Madigan trial LIVE updates: Testimony continues for 2nd day in former IL speaker's trial

So far, he has spoken to ComEd's "dire" financial condition due to the rate freeze from 1998 to 2006.

He said ComEd paid attention to legislation in an effort to help the company.

Madigan and Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges

The trial could last three months.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

