Former Milwaukee elections official charged for falsely obtaining military absentee ballots

Under Wisconsin law, active members of the military do not have to show proof of ID to request an absentee ballot.

Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official Kimberly Zapata with felony misconduct in office.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories.

"I'm deeply disappointed in this individual's actions," said Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator.

Wolfe condemned now former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata's actions.

A reporter with WTMJ went to Zapata's home to try and speak with her, but no one opened the door.

According to a criminal complaint, Zapata used her city issued laptop to request three military absentee ballots from the "My Vote Wisconsin" website.

Investigators said she then used the laptop to gain access to the Wis-Vote database in order to get the address of Representative Janel Brandtjen.

WTMJ also reached out to Brandtjen for comment.

In the complaint, Zapata said she sent the ballots to Brandtjen to, "to redirect her focus away from outrageous conspiracy theories to something that is actually real."

Wolfe said Zapata's actions is a major setback when it comes to showing Wisconsinite's elections are run with integrity.

RELATED: High-ranking Milwaukee Election Commission official accused of illegally requesting military ballots

"I have every confidence that the upcoming election will be fair and accurate. The system is designed with many checks, both by voters, clerks and state officials," Wolfe said.

Under Wisconsin law, active members of the military do not have to show proof of ID to request an absentee ballot.

Wolfe said so far for this general election, 2,700 military ballots have been requested with 1,400 already returned.

Wolfe said those numbers are on par with years past but the Wisconsin Elections Commission is closely monitoring requests for absentee ballots.

The deadline to request those has passed.

Zapata is facing a felony charge of misconduct in public office, and three misdemeanor charges for making false statements to obtain an absentee ballot.

Her attorney said they will litigate this in the courtroom, not the media.