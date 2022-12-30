3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

A federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr., both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of Aundre Cross.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month.

The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.

The complaint also alleges that McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. discharged a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

If convicted of either offense as charged, each man would face up to life in prison, WISN reported.

Discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence also triggers a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The complaint also charges another Milwaukee resident, Shanelle McCoy, 34, with lying to investigators. McCoy could get up to eight years if found guilty.

Aundre Cross was killed Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue while on duty.

The local letter carrier's union calls this development a step in the right direction.

"Sense of relief, relief for Aundre's family, relief for the family. He was a member of for many, many years," said Dave Skowronek, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carrier's Branch No. 2. "People are happy. It's not over until it's over but generally happy over the results of what's going on today."

The motive for Cross' killing remains unknown.

"These arrests should make very clear to criminals everywhere that the Postal Inspection Service will not rest when it comes to solving attacks like this," said Chicago Division Acting Inspector in Charge Kai Pickens in a news release. "If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars. My thanks to everyone who contributed to identifying, locating, and apprehending these suspects. Though no words can ever undo this terrible crime, we can at least say that these arrests are another step toward securing justice for Aundre Cross."