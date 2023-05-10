WATCH LIVE

Dog reunited with family after escaping doggy daycare outside Milwaukee

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 3:47AM
A family was reunited with their dog after he jumped out of a doggy day care window outside of Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- New video shows a family reunited with their dog after he jumped out of a doggy daycare window outside Milwaukee.

On Monday, Cole broke out of his crate, wedged open a window, busted the screen and jumped from a 12 foot tall awning.

He was missing for 26 hours before being spotted about a mile away. Despite his bombastic escape, he had only a few scrapes.

He was reunited with his family Tuesday, who are overjoyed to have him back.

Cole is staying quiet about his escape and his night out on the streets.

