Dog reunited with family after escaping doggy daycare outside Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- New video shows a family reunited with their dog after he jumped out of a doggy daycare window outside Milwaukee.
On Monday, Cole broke out of his crate, wedged open a window, busted the screen and jumped from a 12 foot tall awning.
He was missing for 26 hours before being spotted about a mile away. Despite his bombastic escape, he had only a few scrapes.
He was reunited with his family Tuesday, who are overjoyed to have him back.
Cole is staying quiet about his escape and his night out on the streets.