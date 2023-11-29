School bus among several vehicles involved in Milwaukee crash

A school bus was among several vehicles involved in a Milwaukee, WI crash near North 76th Street and West Capitol Drive.

Witnesses saw police car chasing vehicle before collision

MILWAUKEE -- Several vehicles and a school bus were involved in a crash in Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around noon in Milwaukee near North 76th Street and West Capitol Drive.

Witnesses said that before the crash, a police car chasing another car southbound on North 76th Street. The police car crossed through West Capitol Drive, and that's when the crash happened, witnesses said.

Police have not released details on the incident or injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.