WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

School bus among several vehicles involved in Milwaukee crash

Witnesses saw police car chasing vehicle before collision

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 10:11PM
School bus among several vehicles involved in Wisconsin crash
EMBED <>More Videos

A school bus was among several vehicles involved in a Milwaukee, WI crash near North 76th Street and West Capitol Drive.

MILWAUKEE -- Several vehicles and a school bus were involved in a crash in Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around noon in Milwaukee near North 76th Street and West Capitol Drive.

Witnesses said that before the crash, a police car chasing another car southbound on North 76th Street. The police car crossed through West Capitol Drive, and that's when the crash happened, witnesses said.

Police have not released details on the incident or injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW