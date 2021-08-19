baby death

Babysitter arrested after missing Indiana baby found dead in woods, parents also charged

EMBED <>More Videos

Parents of missing Indiana toddler arrested

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- A prosecutor says an 11-month-old northern Indiana girl who had been reported missing was found dead in a wooded area after a man who had agreed to babysit the toddler for a few days led authorities to her body.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman Jr. said Thursday that a man, 37-year-old Justin Miller, would be charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

According to court documents, Miller had told police he dropped her off with a neighbor Sunday, but later changed his story, saying he woke up Saturday and the baby was dead. He then disposed of her body, according to WSBT.

EMBED More News Videos

Missing 11-month-old baby in Indiana was found dead in a wooded area. The babysitter and parents have been arrested.



Chipman says Mercedes Lain's body was found Wednesday night in a densely wooded area of Starke County after Miller led officers to the site.

"Almost all of us, and I can see our parents and the common thread that people have with 11-month-old, everybody wanted to find Mercedes alive and healthy. So there's, in the same vein, these guys make a living from seeing some of this, and we wanted it to be turned out differently. It didn't," Chipman said.

Miller told police he was using synthetic marijuana, according to officials.

Chipman says the girl's parents both face one count each of neglect of a dependent for allegedly leaving their child with Miller.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this article.

The video featured is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianababy deathmissing girlbody found
BABY DEATH
Baby killed, 4 others hurt in Matteson crash
Death of 1-year-old baby remains unsolved 4 years later
Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that killed baby: CPD
$5K reward offered after baby killed in Near West Side hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Thousands say goodbye to fallen CPD Officer Ella French at funeral
Career criminal accused of trying to kill CPD officer calls I-Team
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
IL reports 3,180 COVID cases, 14 deaths
Officer Ella French's wounded partner speaks from hospital
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
R Kelly in court: Timeline of singer's life
Show More
With no beds, hospitals ship COVID patients to far-off cities
Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair
CTU, CPS at 'impasse' over schools reopening, union says
How AI-powered tech landed Chicago man in jail with scant evidence
Argument preceded shooting of boy, 7, on NW Side witness says
More TOP STORIES News