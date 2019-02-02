EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5117198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Evanston Police are expanding the search for a missing Northwestern University student.

A 24-year-old Northwestern University student, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found safe, the police and university said Saturday.Gabriel "Gabe" Corona was located by the Chicago Police Department and was not a victim of a crime, Evanston police said.Corona was in good physical condition, police said, but did not provide further details.Corona was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on CTA surveillance video from the Washington-Wabash L station in the Loop. Corona is a student at Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and is originally from northwest suburban Marengo.He did not take his cellphone with him when he left his off-campus Evanston apartment Tuesday morning and had not contacted his friends and family, police said."I can't tell you how happy and relieved we are that Gabe has been found safely," said Northwestern Police Chief Bruce Lewis. "We are extraordinarily grateful to Evanston and Chicago police for their hard work and collaboration in this investigation."