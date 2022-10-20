Body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found

Her "body was found outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts," officials say.

Authorities found the student's body at about 1 p.m. Thursday outside behind some tennis courts.

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead on Thursday nearly one week after she went missing, officials said.

Her "body was found outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts," the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

"There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature," prosecutors said.

As Princeton University intensifies its search for Misrach Ewunetie, the undergraduate student who's been missing for almost a week, her brother says that time is "of the essence."

"We can take any help we can find. And we just want the law to be faster because time is of the essence," Universe Ewunetie said on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, the school said. She was last seen near Scully Hall on the school's New Jersey campus, according to an alert sent to the Princeton community on Monday.

Universe said his sister's phone last pinged a location near an off-campus residence about a 30-minute walk from her dorm after 3 a.m. on Friday morning. His sister being at a location like that so late was out of character, Universe said.

"It's pretty far away," he said. "And Princeton is a big campus and it's very insular. Right. So it's very odd that her phone would be off campus like everything is on campus."

The university sent an email to students on Wednesday, urging anyone with info to come forward. There's an increased police presence on campus, the school said.