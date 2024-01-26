Woman missing with 4 children from Lawndale: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old woman and her four children are missing from Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said Friday.

Kayla Jnobaptiste is missing from the 4100-block of West Cullerton Street since Thursday, CPD said.

Here children are Kamari Cochran, 11; Ja'myah Green, 7; Matthew Jnobaptiste, 4; and Veronica Jnobaptiste, 2.

Kayla Jnobaptiste was driving a black Chevy Equinox, CPD said.

Kayla Jnobaptiste is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall; weighing 130 pounds; and having brown eyes and black hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder that says "Brandon."

Cochran is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall; weighing 140 pounds; and having brown eyes and black hair.

Green is described as being 4-feet, 8-inches tall; weighing 100 pounds; and having brown eyes and black hair.

Matthew Jnobaptiste is described as being 4-feet tall, weighing 45 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Veronica Jnobaptiste is described as being 2-feet tall, weighing 40 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Area Four detectives are investigating.