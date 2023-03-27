Chicagoans seek to help Mississippi tornado victims

Chicagoans are going to help those affected by the MS tornado. A Red Cross volunteer and West Side pastor are among those helping.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Red Cross volunteer from Chicago is leaving for Mississippi Monday.

"Even if I can just be a shoulder to cry on, that's what I want to get out of going down there," said Mara Thompson, communications manager for Red Cross of Illinois.

Thompson booked a one-way ticket to tornado-ravaged Mississippi, her first disaster deployment with the Red Cross.

"Getting the chance to go first-hand and see something like this, I think it's just going to be a really rewarding experience to really help the people that need it, in the time they need it most," Thompson said.

Mara is one of countless volunteers converging on Mississippi after an EF-4 tornado left at least 25 people dead, dozens injured and a 59-mile scar on the state.

"Basically what our goal is to make sure that the people who have been affected by this horrible tragedy have everything they need for next steps, whether that's a meal to eat, a place to stay, a shelter," Thompson said.

A West Side church is also stepping in to help.

Water bottles, toilet paper, paper towels and other goods line a wall at New Inspirational Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side.

The church's pastor is from hard-hit Mississippi, and plans to deliver the supplies later this week.

"I was devastated seeing the town destroyed, the lives that were lost. We all know how one feels, in a situation like this," said Pastor Andrew Griffin, of New Inspirational Missionary Baptist Church.