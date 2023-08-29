New program helping people with autism find their joy

Certain sports can be difficult for people with autism, but this Parks and Rec department is offering an inclusive and safe space.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Feeling a sense of belonging is one goal for the Missouri City Parks and Recreation department. They have launched an inclusive program for people with autism and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Instructor Allison Vickery says the program fills a much-needed gap. "We wanted to provide a place for them to find out what they might enjoy that they thought they never could before," Vickery said.

The department is the first in the state of Texas to be a Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) gave the status to the city in June.

"This program makes me happy. Every time I come it gets my energy going," Ethan Brown said.

The department offers a variety of specialized classes including archery, gardening, kayaking and drumming. You can register at the city website, here.