Amtrak derailment Missouri: 3 killed, over 40 hurt near Mendon, MO; WI Boy Scouts jumped into action

Police said they first got calls about the Southwest Chief train, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago with stops in between, striking the truck at about 12:43 p.m. in a rural area southwest of Mendon.
First responders arrived just after 1 p.m., police said. The incident happened at an "uncontrolled crossing" on a gravel road with no lights or electronic controls, according to law enforcement.
WATCH: Missouri State Highway Patrol update on Amtrak derailment
Amtrak officials said the truck was obstructing a public crossing, though police did not say if the truck was stuck on the tracks.
As a result of the impact, seven of the train's eight cars derailed, police said.
"All of a sudden, the car that we were on was over, and everyone was flying everywhere," said Jason Drinkard, a teacher who was on the train with students.
Two of the people killed were on the train, while the third was in the dump truck, police said. It was not immediately known if the fatalities on the train were crew or passengers.
Police said over 270 passengers and about 14 crew members were on the train at the time of the crash.
"There was dust and dirt everywhere. I was on the side of the train that hit the ground first, so everyone fell on top of us," said Loralai Kruid, a student on the train.
Over 40 people had to be hospitalized after the derailment.
"Seats were coming apart. Bags were going everywhere. And then, after it stopped, you could smell the fumes and so people started panicking, thinking it was going to catch fire, so we tried to get out as quick as possible," Drinkard said.
Sixteen Boy Scouts from Wisconsin, who were traveling on the train, also jumped into action, helping administer first aid to victims.
"We had one young man who provided aid to the dump truck driver until he expired. They were just helping immobilize people on backboards and getting them up safely. Anybody who was complaining of any sort of pain, helping load them into ambulances," said Dan Skrypczak, a parent of one of the Boy Scouts.
Hedrick Medical Center said they have accepted four patients. They did not offer information on those patients' conditions.
University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri confirmed they received three patients from the derailment, but did not offer any further details.
Video shows a desperate scene, with several derailed train cars on their sides. Passengers sat or stood atop those cars after apparently climbing out of windows.
"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist. Additional details will be provided as available," the company said in a statement.
The train was scheduled to arrive at Union Station about 6 p.m., and it's unclear how many passengers aboard had Chicago as their final destination.
Mendon is in Chariton County, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.
Amtrak said anyone with questions about friends and family aboard the train should call 800-523-9101.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive at the crash site Tuesday morning. The agency is seeking the train's event record and other information.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.
ABC News contributed to this report