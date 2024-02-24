4th annual 'MLK House Party Celebration' to be held at Horseshoe Hammond Casino

The "MLK House Party Celebration" will be held Saturday at the Horseshoe Hammond Casino to celebrate Black History Month.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A celebration of house music is returning to Northwest Indiana for Black History Month.

The fourth annual "MLK House Party Celebration" will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Horseshoe Hammond Casino.

Tickets start at $32 for general admission.

In the early 80s, DJs and music producers in Chicago created the underground culture club known today as house music.

The genre of music has been adapted by Grammy-winning artists, including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Chicago's very own Jennifer Hudson.

Producers who created award-winning music with those icons joined ABC7 to talk about this evolution of music.

The "King of House", Farley "Jackmaster" Funk, and three-time Grammy Award nominee Terry Hunter spoke about what attendee can expect at the music event.

More information about tickets and how to attend can be found here.