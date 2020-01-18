PUSH Excel to Host 30th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People across the country will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday for MLK Day.
Education and equal opportunity was a huge part of King's legacy.
The 30 Annual PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast celebrates that's vision.
Reverend Janette Wilson joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk more about the event.
The breakfast brings together civic, clergy and business leaders, as well as educators and community stakeholders to highlight the rich history of PUSH Excel.
The program focuses on both educational victories and challenges.
The event will be held January 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Chicago's Grand Ballroom.
For more information, visit www.pushexcel.org.
