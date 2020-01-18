Community & Events

PUSH Excel to Host 30th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- People across the country will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday for MLK Day.

Education and equal opportunity was a huge part of King's legacy.

The 30 Annual PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast celebrates that's vision.

Reverend Janette Wilson joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk more about the event.

The breakfast brings together civic, clergy and business leaders, as well as educators and community stakeholders to highlight the rich history of PUSH Excel.

The program focuses on both educational victories and challenges.

The event will be held January 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Chicago's Grand Ballroom.

For more information, visit www.pushexcel.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmlk daymartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News