Mother, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on Texas beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother and her girlfriend have been charged in the death of a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach. Warning: Video contains graphic photo.

GALVESTON, Texas --
Galveston police have charged two women in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found on a beach.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, authorities identified the child as Jayden Alexander Lopez from Houston.

Police say they arrested Jayden's mother, Rebecca Suzanne Rivera, and her girlfriend Dania Amezquita Gomez, who also both live in Houston.

It's believed both women were present at the time of Jayden's death.

RAW VIDEO: Officers announce arrests in case of Jayden Lopez

EMBED More News Videos

2 arrests in "Little Jacob" case



Rivera has been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence because she allegedly dumped his body. She is being held on $250,000.

Gomez has been charged with a misdemeanor because police say she knew about the crime and was also present when Jayden's body was dumped on the beach. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.



Authorities say Rivera was arrested on Tuesday. Gomez was arrested earlier in the week.

They have not been able to find the boy's father.

Investigators also revealed Wednesday morning that there was a 3-year-old child in Rivera's household. He has been removed from the home.

TIMELINE: How police worked to solve the case of "Little Jacob"

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of events after Little Jacob was found



According to police, Jayden showed signs of being malnourished. He also had bruises on his body prior to his death.

Officials say they received leads, which led to the suspects' names. Someone also recognized Jayden from a photo.



Authorities have been working on the case since Oct. 20, 2017, when Jayden's body was found.

Until he was identified, he went by the name "Little Jacob." A sketch was released to draw help from the public along with a crime scene photo earlier this year.

FULL VIDEO: Galveston police announce charges and arrests in "Little Jacob" case

EMBED More News Videos

Galveston Police identify "Little Jacob"



An exact cause of death has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE LITTLE JACOB CASE

EMBED More News Videos

Courtney Fischer is in Galveston where authorities will release more details about a break in the Little Jacob case.

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathinvestigationTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News