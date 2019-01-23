Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is under arrest after a 7-year-old boy was found dead in a New Jersey home this week.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A man is under arrest after a 7-year-old boy was found dead in a New Jersey home this week.

EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the suspicious death of a Newark child.



Authorities say Aydin Brown was found unresponsive inside a home on Weequahic Avenue in Newark on Monday. He was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially said they were searching for his mother's boyfriend, and on Tuesday, they announced they made an arrest in the case.

Mark Harper, 36, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Harper has been identified as the boyfriend of the victim's mother and was said to be caring for Brown at the time of his death.

The incident remains under investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Brown's death.

Brown's family members described him as bubbly and full of life. He was a 2nd-grade student at University Charter School in Newark.

"Aydin was a healthy young man, Aydin was a good little boy," the victim's great aunt, Judy Ingram, said. "You take a life, your's is going to be taken too. He didn't have to do my great nephew like that. So he will be punished."

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose is urging anyone with information about any criminal or suspicious activity to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worlddeath investigationarrestNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mom's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in home
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Wintry mix creates slick roads for morning commute
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say
Orland Park mall shooting: Police search for suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning
WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Show More
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg forms committee for 2020 presidential run
What to do if your contractor files for bankruptcy
McDonald's offering free bacon on any menu item during 'Bacon Hour' next week
More News