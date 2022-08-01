Gov. JB Pritzker declares monkeypox a public health emergency in Illinois

Monkeypox vaccines are being prioritized in Chicago as the federal government announced 700,000 more doses are being released nationwide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker declared monkeypox a public health emergency Monday to help coordinate a statewide response.

Illinois currently has the 3rd highest number of cases in the United States, according to the disaster declaration.

Declaring the state a "disaster area" allows the Illinois Dept. of Public Health to better coordinate with other state agencies and the federal government on vaccine distribution and disease prevention.

As of Friday, there are 330 monkeypox cases in Chicago, where the focus continues to be getting vaccines to those who are at higher risk, despite low supplies.

Currently, there are nearly 5,200 cases nationwide. In New York state, there are nearly 1,400 cases, with most of them in New York City.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and health advocates are calling on the White House to do more to combat the monkeypox outbreak after New York and San Francisco declaring public health emergencies in their cities.

