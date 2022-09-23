Monkeypox cases: Sycamore High School confirms individual tested positive for disease

Northern Illinois University in DeKalb reported its first case of monkeypox last month.

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a confirmed case of monkeypox at Sycamore High School in DeKalb County.

Parents were notified Wednesday afternoon.

Officials won't say if it's a student or staff member because of medical privacy rules.

Gov. JB Pritkzer has declared the disease a public health emergency in Illinois.

The disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Human-to-human transmission occurs by direct contact with lesions or infected body fluids, or from exposure to respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face close contact. A person is considered to be infectious until there is full healing of the rash with formation of a fresh layer of skin, the district said.

Sycamore Community School District 427 officials have provided the following guidance to the district:

- Monitor staff and students for the presence of new, unexplained vesicular or pustular lesions.

- Contact your local health department immediately to discuss any suspected or confirmed cases.

- Encourage staff and students to stay home if ill.

- Practice hand-washing.

- Limit sharing of personal items.

- Clean and disinfect: Clean surfaces at least once a day to reduce the risk of germs spreading by touching surfaces.

Anyone with monkeypox should remain out of school until symptoms have resolved, the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district said.

A healthcare provider letter clearing the person for return is required.

Alternatively, upon the recommendation of local health department staff, school staff or students may return once other symptoms have resolved and should wear a well-fitted mask and cover all lesions with clothing, gloves or bandages, school officials said.

They should not participate in events that are crowded, involve close contact or where a bandage can't be worn.

DCHD and Sycamore School District officials are strongly recommending that all individuals experiencing symptoms undergo testing.