Montgomery police officer saves choking infant

Montgomery Police Officer Kelli Smith.

A police officer in Montgomery, Ill. came to the rescue of a choking infant last Monday.

Officer Kelli Smith arrived on the scene at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2400-block of Mayfield Drive and made contact with the 4-day-old infant's mother, who said the baby was choking.

The officer noticed the infant was not breathing. Officer Smith supported the infant in her arms and gave her multiple pats on the back to dislodge an item stuck in her throat.

After the item was dislodged, the infant began crying and breathing normally.

Paramedics from the Oswego Fire Department arrived shortly after and continued to care for the infant.

On Sunday, Montgomery police said they have spoken with the mother, who said her infant is recovering well and wanted to thank Officer Smith for her actions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heropolicechokingrescueMontgomery
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News