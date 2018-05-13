Montgomery police officer saves choking infant

A police officer in Montgomery, Ill. came to the rescue of a choking infant last Monday.Officer Kelli Smith arrived on the scene at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2400-block of Mayfield Drive and made contact with the 4-day-old infant's mother, who said the baby was choking.The officer noticed the infant was not breathing. Officer Smith supported the infant in her arms and gave her multiple pats on the back to dislodge an item stuck in her throat.After the item was dislodged, the infant began crying and breathing normally.Paramedics from the Oswego Fire Department arrived shortly after and continued to care for the infant.On Sunday, Montgomery police said they have spoken with the mother, who said her infant is recovering well and wanted to thank Officer Smith for her actions.