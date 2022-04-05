Morgan Stanley executive director weighs in on gas prices, housing market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been a lot of concerns about the economy recently regarding gas and housing prices.Steven Esposito with Morgan Stanley joined ABC7 to go through some of them.Gas prices are starting to drop in the Chicago area, but Esposito gave his thoughts on whether we'll continue to see that.Talks of a potential housing bubble have also been rising in recent days. Esposito discussed where he thinks we stand. He also spoke about whether he worries about a possible recession.