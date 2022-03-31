lori lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make announcement about 'transportation assistance' amid high gas prices

Lightfoot has been exploring free gas cards, Ventra credits for CTA riders: report
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot to make 'transportation assistance' announcement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot may make an announcement Thursday morning about local drivers getting some relief from high gas prices.

Late Wednesday night, the mayor's office said Lightfoot would be joined by city leaders at City Hall Thursday morning to announce "transportation assistance."

While no details were given, last week the mayor said the city needed to figure out a way to provide relief to drivers.

RELATED: Free gas giveaway Chicago: As more free fill-ups coming, some officials push back | See locations

Drivers in Chicago pay 53 cents per gallon in taxes when you add up city, county and state taxes.

The mayor had recently floated the idea of rolling back the 3-cents-a-gallon increase in the city's gas tax that was included in her 2021 "pandemic budget."

The City Council's Finance Committee was supposed to take up the mayor's plan this past Monday, but that was abruptly canceled.

RELATED: President Biden expected to announce plans to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

This also follows Willie Wilson's two recent, and highly popular, "gas giveaways," during which thousands of drivers were given $50 worth of free gas.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Lightfoot has been exploring the possibility of offering gas cards to motorists and Ventra credits to CTA riders.

Lightfoot's news conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagosouth looplori lightfootgas pricesmass transitcta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LORI LIGHTFOOT
Lightfoot 'fully expects' Columbus statue to be returned to Grant Park
City Council approves Nicole Lee as 11th Ward alderman
Chicago working on gas tax relief plan, Lightfoot says
CTU sues Lightfoot ally, accuses her of interfering in union elections
TOP STORIES
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Long COVID studies in Chicago, nationwide look provide answers, relief
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Mother of 4 killed, sister critically wounded in Mexico mass shooting
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Mistrial declared in Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
Chicago Weather: Rain/snow showers Thursday
Show More
What is aphasia? Brain disorder has many causes, can be treated
Toyota commercial filmed inside abandoned suburban mall
Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones
Happy Camper to donate all sales to family of employee gunned down
Victims in deadly FL Bike Week stabbing picked at random: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News