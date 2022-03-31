Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make announcement about 'transportation assistance' amid high gas prices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot may make an announcement Thursday morning about local drivers getting some relief from high gas prices.Late Wednesday night, the mayor's office said Lightfoot would be joined by city leaders at City Hall Thursday morning to announce "transportation assistance."While no details were given, last week the mayor said the city needed to figure out a way to provide relief to drivers.Drivers in Chicago pay 53 cents per gallon in taxes when you add up city, county and state taxes.The mayor had recently floated the idea of rolling back the 3-cents-a-gallon increase in the city's gas tax that was included in her 2021 "pandemic budget."The City Council's Finance Committee was supposed to take up the mayor's plan this past Monday, but that was abruptly canceled.This also follows Willie Wilson's two recent, and highly popular, "gas giveaways," during which thousands of drivers were given $50 worth of free gas.Thereports Lightfoot has been exploring the possibility of offering gas cards to motorists and Ventra credits to CTA riders.Lightfoot's news conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.