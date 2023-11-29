2 dead after RV fire in Morris, coroner says

Two people are dead after an RV fire in Morris, IL. It happened in the parking lot of the Loves Travel Center off Interstate 80.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were found dead after an RV fire in the southern suburbs early Wednesday morning.

The Grundy County coroner said the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Loves Travel Center right off Interstate 80 in Morris.

Morris firefighters found the RV fully engulfed in flames. It is not clear what caused the RV to catch fire.

The two victims, who have not yet been identified, were pronounced dead on the scene just after 3:45 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The coroner and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire. Further information was not immediately available.