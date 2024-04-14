Local organizations promote climate-focused causes at Earth-A-Palooza in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The sun is shining on a beautiful Sunday in Morton Grove's Linne Woods as the community comes together to celebrate Earth-A-Palooza, hosted by 13th District Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita, in celebration of Earth Month.

"The forest preserves is one of the most amazing assets that we have here in Cook County, and we want to make it more accessible, more fun especially to families that are involved in environmental work to have a place to gather," Morita said.

Local organizations from Cook County used the event to promote their different climate-focused causes. Jack Jordan from Climate Action Evanston was there.

"We're mostly focused on our municipality, but all across Chicagoland, we're all focusing on trying to prepare for climate change and trying to build more community," Jordan said.

Families with children at Earth-A-Palooza hoping to educate the next generation on the importance of pouring into the environment.

"The biggest thing is to get kids excited for it and to get them understanding how important it is to protect our earth and climate and really just to build community around that," said Chicago resident Megan Camacho.