Family seeks justice after mother of 2 shot to death outside Austin home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is seeking justice for a beloved mother who was murdered last week in the Austin neighborhood.

Maria Roque was shot several times Wednesday morning outside a home on North Long Avenue, Chicago police said.

The victim's twin brother, Andres Roque, spoke to ABC7 Sunday about her murder and the investigation.

"I'm feeling hurt and broken," Roque said. "I loved the person I called everyday."

The mother, who was 34, leaves behind a son and a daughter.

"She was always lovely. She would always help other people," Roque said. "She would give so much."

Police have not made any arrests and detectives continue to investigate.