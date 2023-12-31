Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman outside Austin home, police say

Kenneth Brown was the ex-boyfriend of Maria Roque, family told ABC7

A Chicago family is seeking justice for a beloved mother who was murdered last week in the Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has now been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend outside of her West Side home earlier this month, Chicago police said.

Kenneth Brown, 44, was arrested Friday and has been charged with first degree murder.

Brown allegedly fatally shot Maria Roque, 34, several times just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 13 outside of a home on North Long Avenue, Chicago police said.

Family members of Roque had previously informed ABC7 they suspected Brown to be Roque's killer based on their prior dating relationship.

The victim's twin brother, Andres Roque, previously spoke to ABC7 Sunday about the beloved mother of two as her family called for justice.

"I'm feeling hurt and broken," Roque said. "I loved the person I called everyday."

The mother leaves behind a son and a daughter.

"She was always lovely. She would always help other people," Roque said. "She would give so much."

No further information was immediately available.