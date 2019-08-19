Mother of missing Indiana teen found in Arkansas accuses stalker of kidnapping, dyeing her hair

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- The mother of a 16-year-old Indiana girl who went missing Saturday is accusing her known stalker of taking her to Arkansas and dyeing her hair black.

Nichole Cain received the news that her daughter, Madison Eddlemon, was found safe in Arkansas Sunday afternoon.

Eddlemon was last seen Saturday at around 9 a.m. in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Her vehicle was found abandoned at an intersection not far from her home, with her belongings still inside.

Now, Eddlemon's parents are driving to Arkansas to pick their daughter up and bring her home safely.

"The most amazing moment ever. Like, awesome. Beautiful, her voice, we all just started crying, and are happy. I just can't wait to hug her," Nichole Cain said.

When the Amber Alert was issued, Indiana State Police believed Eddlemon could be in "extreme danger," and that she might be in the company of a 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, who had been stalking her for over a year.

22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation of Indianapolis issued a statement saying they have someone in custody in relation to Eddlemon's disappearance. But federal investigators haven't identified the individual nor have charges been filed.

But Nichole Cain said that Curry-Fishtorn kidnapped her daughter.
"He pulled up on her car. She thought he was going to hit her. He came to her driver's door, ripped her out of her car, threw her over his shoulder and threw her in his car," Cain said.

Police in Hot Springs, Arkansas, confirmed that Curry-Fishtorn is in custody.

Eddlemon's family said they filed a restraining order against Curry-Fishtorn in March.

Her mother said leading up to the filing the restraining order, Curry-Fishtorn stabbed Eddlemon with a needle, threw food at her and made a list of rules the 16-year-old had to follow.

"He took her to some poor, unsuspecting family's house that had no idea, and dyed her hair black" Nichole Cain said.

Authorities haven't released any details about how or where they found Eddlemon.

Her family said they're just relieved the ordeal is over.

"It's been a hellacious year," Cain said.

Eddlemon's family said they believe she wasn't physically harmed.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time.
