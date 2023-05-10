Mother's Day Chicago: CHA event pampers moms inside and out

Instead of Mother's Day gifts this year, the Chicago Housing Authority, or CHA, partnered with the Daisie Foundation to pamper some moms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 200 moms who are not used to getting pampered got exactly that Wednesday, at a special Mother's Day celebration in Chicago. The event also offered moms inspiration and empowerment.

"Today we are honoring so many amazing, incredible CHA moms and moms from Northwestern for Mother's Day," Daisie Foundation President Julie Hightower said.

For the third year, the Chicago Housing Authority partnered with the Daisie Foundation for a special Mother's Day makeover celebration.

"We came together with the CHA community with the Daisy Foundation team, say 'you know what, let's make Mother's Day bright, put something together, do something that make them feel good and be remembered,'" Hightower said.

Cathy Mitchell came at the encouragement of friends.

"I was always very shy. This is the first time I wore makeup since I got married, amazing," she said.

Pearl Carter, a mom of nine, was finally getting a little break.

"It means everything to me, never had this done before, my first time, so I'm enjoying myself," she said.

"It feels good to give back to everybody else, make everybody else feel beautiful," said Cydney Fountain, with Pin Me Up Chicago. "Just feels great to give my services where they are needed."

In addition to the makeover and giveaways, they also had a Leading Ladies Panel Series with the Daisie Foundation, so all of the moms could feel "loved on" inside and out.