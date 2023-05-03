2023 Mother's Day gift guide from Illinois Made highlights local small businesses

The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its Illinois Made Mother's Day Gift Guide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day is quickly approaching. Finding the right gift can be a struggle. Your choice may be able to help Illinois businesses.

The list includes flowers from Southside Blooms and beauty products from Scratch Goods, both based in Chicago.

But there are also products from across the state featured, touching on all kinds of interests, that can be purchased in person or online. Dot's Pots in Molene features handmade pottery, from trays and vases to sculptures, and Epiphany Farms in Bloomington, a working farm that hosts farm dinners in the summer and also have a restaurant in Bloomington featuring a $65 tasting menu, if the mom in your life prefers experiences to objects.

You can find the full guide by clicking here.