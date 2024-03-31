Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into CTA bus on South Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a South Side crash involving a CTA bus on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Mount Greenwood Heights neighborhood's 3800 block of West 115th Street just after 10 a.m.

A 32-year-old man was driving a motorcycle westbound on 115th Street when he struck the back of a bus in the same lane, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition for a leg injury.

No other injuries were reported and no citations were given. CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.