Motorcycle rider dies after running red light, crashing into car in Portage Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 26, 2024 11:28AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcycle rider died after running a red light and crashing into a car on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 1:59 a.m. at the 5600-block of West Irving Park Road in Portage Park.

The motorcycle rider, 19, ran a red light while speeding westbound on Irving Park Road when he crashed onto the passenger side of a car, police said.

The 19-year-old died at the scene from "major trauma to the head and body."

A 21-year-old man was driving the car, he was cut in the face and in the leg. He was sent to the hospital in good condition.

CPD Major Accidents team was investigating the crash.

A motorcycle rider died after running a red light and crashing into a car on the North West Side early Tuesday, according to Chicago police.
