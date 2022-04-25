Motorcyclist, 25, killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash identified

CHICAGO -- A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.Tanner Kapan, 25, was going east on Irving Park Road near Lockwood Avenue at 8 p.m. when the driver of a 2003 BMW sedan struck him and drove away, Chicago police said.Kapan was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.An autopsy confirmed he died of injuries from the crash. His death was ruled accidental.No one was in custody.