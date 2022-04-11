Climbing Mount Everest: Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to ascend mountain

WATCH: Local teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest Part 2

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville teenager is getting ready to climb Mount Everest.Lucy Westlake is 18-years-old. She's aiming to be the youngest American woman to make the climb.Westlake started her climbing adventures when she was just 7-years-old."My family is very adventurous," said Westlake. "Me and my dad started to highpoint when I was 7, and, ever since then, we've been climbing together."Westlake has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and Denali, along with many other high spots.She's spent several weeks in Kenya training for her Everest climb. She also worked to bring clean water to the people of Kenya. She brings a flag promoting safe water with her on her travels."Whenever I have the chance, I like to be able to up on a mountain, hold a flag up and help in any way I can," said Westlake.Westlake leaves for Nepal soon. She expects her climb will take 45-60 days.