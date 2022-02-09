Lyons man successfully climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro, tallest free-standing mountain in the world

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lyons man who successfully climbed the tallest mountain in Africa is being recognized!Lyons Village Mayor Chris Getty hosted a reception for Stephan Alheim in honor of the amazing feat.Alheim climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, which is known as the tallest "free-standing mountain" in the world.He is one of 10 adventurers who reached the peak of the 19,341-foot tall inactive volcano located in Tanzania.Alheim said he decided to scale the mountain after his father passed away in 2015. He said his father's passing made him realize that life is short and you need to do what you love.