Illinois regulators ensure moving companies are properly licensed to protect you

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is a popular time to move; in fact it is National Moving Month. As people relocate, state investigators are also on the road to protect consumers by making sure movers are following the law.

Illinois Commerce Commission police issue citations to moving companies breaking the law.

"They're unlicensed, they have no license to move," said ICC Officer Scott Grimm after pulling over a moving company truck.

The movers had nothing to say about the citations.

"We're just trying to make some extra cash," they explained.

State investigators cited their company, Apartment Specialist Movers, on a repeat second violation for not having a license to move in Illinois.

"So now what we're gonna do is, I'm going to issue a couple of citations. One is for not having a household goods moving license. That goes to the company," Grimm told the movers.

The I-Team called Apartment Specialist Movers and left a message but no one replied. The company was also cited for improper vehicle identification number, for not having the registered ID on the side of the truck.

If a company is moving within state lines, it must be registered with the Illinois Commerce Commission. If moving across state line, the company needs to be licensed with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"I think I'll definitely be more careful and look into that more. I mean it's great that I'm made aware of this now," said Connor O'Shea, who had hired Apartment Specialist Movers for his move to Lincoln Park. "To be honest I wasn't fully aware of that but you know we've heard about this company through friends who've used them and they've had successful moves with no damage done, so at least for me from my point of view I was confident in that fact and honestly didn't really know that was a law moving companies really needed to have."

The ICC recently busted several other moving companies that did not have a state license and provided the I-Team with photos of the sting. State investigators hired known unlicensed movers to a fake job at a Willowbrook storage facility. Officers said all three companies were cited for being unlicensed.

Some used U-Haul rental trucks. The Morning Star Movers, based out of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and Move Mania Incorporated, based out of Bolingbrook, said that they are working on getting the proper licenses and that it was a clerical error and oversight. A third company, TLF services LLC in Chicago, said it thought the agency's actions were a form of "entrapment" and that "a new business unaware of the rules" should have been given "a warning."

"You have to be careful and the reason that we're out here to protect the consumers is because a lot of these companies and these movers, what they like to do they'll give a quote and then all of a sudden they'll change their prices when the move's done, so usually unlicensed movers will do that," said ICC Chief of Police Ruben Ramirez Jr.. "Make sure that if anybody's going to be doing a move make sure you do your homework."

Consumers should always look for an ICC number on vehicles check the agency's website to verify the license is active. ICC police said when you use licensed movers, the state can track them if you have a complaint about being overcharged, or if you have a lost, stolen or damaged items.

When hiring any mover, make sure you have a detailed contract outlining the cost estimate and payment schedule. And if you have a problem you can also dispute costs on a credit card.

"Yeah, paying with a credit card is another good way. If they come asking for cash upfront that's a warning sign," said Ramirez.

The Better Business Bureau added you should keep an inventory of your belongings. Take photos of the contents before packing.

Make sure estimates are based on weight, not cubic feet.

The ICC also cited some licensed movers that it said were not in compliance. One was cited for a suspended license, due to a lapse in insurance that the ICC said is not yet on file. The other, for allegedly charging a slightly higher hourly rate that the ICC said is not yet approved by the state.

"They're potentially overcharging customers," said ICC Sgt. David Jackson.

You can also check with the ICC's website to make sure a mover's hourly rate is approved by the state and check to see if a mover has proper insurance to protect your belongings.

Investigators say all of the people cited in our story can either pay citations or fight them in court. Those court hearings could be in the next few months.

More Tips for Moving and Hiring Movers

For folks moving within the state of Illinois, the ICC website offers tips and resources to help Illinoisan's vet potential movers and confirm that they're licensed and insured to safely operate in Illinois."

When moving between states, check licensing with the U.S. Department of Transportation. All interstate moving companies require an identification number issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), which can be verified at ProtectYourMove.org.

Over 40% of all business inquiries on BBB.ORG for moving companies occur between May and August. With the amount of moving activity during summer, the potential of being a victim of a moving scam also increases

The BBB recommends that consumers follow these guidelines:

Watch out for warning signs. When reviewing a company's website, if there is no address or information about a mover's registration or insurance, it is a sign that it may not possess the appropriate policies to protect a consumer's belongings. Additionally, it may not be a legitimate business if the mover uses a rented truck or offers an estimate over the phone before conducting an on-site inspection.

Be wary of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may indicate a fraudulent business. If an individual's possessions are being held hostage for additional payment not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.

Get everything in writing. Though most professional movers do give quotes over the phone, it's still a good idea to get written documentation of all the services you are receiving. If an estimate seems too good to be true, it likely is. Get three written estimates from different movers based on visits to your home. Be sure the estimates are based on weight, not cubic feet, and opt for full-value replacement liability insurance. If at any point the services change, ensure that these changes are documented and understood by both parties.

Keep an inventory of your belongings. An inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions. Label the boxes your belongings are packed in and what is in each box. Movers are not liable for lost or damaged contents in customer-packed boxes unless there is provable negligence on the mover's part. Taking photos of the contents before packing is a great way to prove if damages were incurred during the moving process.

Ask questions. Do not be afraid to ask questions about anything you don't understand. If the moving company can't or won't answer your questions, look for another company. Trust matters when hiring a moving company.