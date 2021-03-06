Ms. Biscuit, decades-old South Side breakfast spot makes a comeback with community support

chicago proud

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, Dylan Reeves made good on the promise he made his aunt to keep open the doors of the Ms. Biscuit breakfast restaurant she founded nearly 50 years ago.

"African Americans know how to survive, we moved this move that, stop doing this stop doing that in order to bring it together and make it happen," said Reeves, Ms. Biscuit co-owner.

After being shuttered for two years, the South Side eatery, popular with politicians and regular people is back.

"It's just been missed, this period hasn't been easy for a lot of us," said patron Norman Whitehill. " It's good they're coming back."

The restaurant's owners said their troubles began just before the pandemic and only got worse after they were denied a PPP loan.

"It's been really tough," said Nikia Reeves, Ms. Biscuit co-owner. "We've been in the community for so long and just closing the doors suddenly, it really took a toll on us."

But with the support of the community and others, the restaurant is back.

The family held a fundraiser Saturday, serving free breakfast of sausages, hash browns, grits, eggs, toast or pancakes and hiring new staff as a way of saying thank you to the neighborhood

"I'm glad something like this is going on," said Lawrence Collins who is looking for a job.

And so is the head of the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce who says the impact of the restaurant closing was devastating.

"Our black businesses are important in our community, said the chamber of commerce's founder and president Donna Hampton-Smith. "Our kids need to see black business owners. People need to be here to support them."

"I'm glad these guys reopened. I really appreciate it and I love this restaurant," said customer Jeff McShane.

The reeves family said they hope that this new chapter will be the start of a bright future.

Ms. Biscuit officially reopens next week .
Related topics:
businesschicagowashington parkeconomyfoodpandemicblack owned businessrestaurantbreakfastcovid 19 pandemicchicago proud
