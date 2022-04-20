catholic church

Mundelein Seminary marks 100th anniversary

Location founded by Cardinal George Mundelein in 1921
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago-area seminary marks 100th anniversary

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 4,000 priests have called it home: This week the Mundelein Seminary marks its 100th anniversary.

The sprawling 1,000-acre campus, located along Saint Mary's Lake, was founded by Cardinal George Mundelein in 1921.

It is located about 40 miles north of Chicago.

And the vast majority of priests currently at Chicago-area churches have studied there.

Father John Kartje, the rector at the seminary, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the big week for the seminary.

"It's (the seminary's) really put its mark in the life and service of parishes in Chicago and throughout the nation," he said.

The seminary's campus is open to the public for daily tours.
